Golf fans fume as major venue vandalised

Every week it seems as if a new golf course is dealing with mindless vandals.



However, it’s not as common an occurrence at the big venues.

But they’re not immune, it would seem.

Across the pond, Bethpage State Park, host of the 2019 PGA Championship, was hit by a horrible bout of vandalism over the weekend.

Bethpage boasts five 18-hole tracks, including the Black Course which is set to host the 2025 Ryder Cup, but it was the 6693-yard Blue Course which was targeted.

Bethpage State Park’s director of agronomy, Andrew Wilson, revealed via social media that the Blue Course had been left with a massive black scar in the middle of the seventh fairway.

The old drive a car into the middle of the course (Blue#7) and set it on fire trick. pic.twitter.com/LKNy17ptKa — Andrew Wilson (@Greensideup17) August 1, 2021

“The old drive a car into the middle of the course, Blue No.7, and set it on fire trick,” said Wilson on Twitter.

Quick to spot the tweet, golf fans were left raging.

Here are just some of the responses to the vandalism.

Others were able to see the light-hearted side.

