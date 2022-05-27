Golf fans to get even more benefits ahead of 150th Open

Ahead of this year’s historic 150th Open, the R&A have opened up even more benefits to ardent golf fans.

The One Club, the official membership programme for the championship, was launched in 2017 and already offers a range of opportunities for fans around the world.

But ahead of this year’s event at the Old Course, which is set to attract a record attendance, the governing body has widened the free-to-join scheme further.

Members will now be able to access the One Club Hub, as well as brand-new content, with four new series due this summer. They will also be eligible to enter exclusive competitions.

As part of the R&A’s latest announcement, Mastercard is to become a partner of the fan membership programme. Members who own a Mastercard and link it to their One Club account will become Advantage members free of charge.

They will have the chance to play at Open venues, increased opportunities to buy tickets for future championships, and other benefits such as lessons and equipment upgrades.

John Espley, R&A director of commercial partnerships, said: “When we launched The One Club we delivered a truly unique offering for golf fans all over the world.

“The free membership meant people of all ages could get closer to the Open all year round with exclusive content.

“We’re thrilled to be able to take the membership even further in partnership with Mastercard, allowing us to offer unrivalled benefits as part of the free membership, meaning golf fans can experience the magic of the Open in new and exciting ways.”

Michael Robichaud, senior vice president of global sponsorships of Mastercard, added: “At Mastercard, we value that experiences matter more than things and strive to provide priceless moments to our cardholders across their passion areas.

“As a proud sponsor of the Open Championship since 2011, we have a long tradition of bringing fans closer to the game of golf. We are delighted to be the presenting partner of this exclusive program in celebration of the milestone 150th Open Championship.”

The One Club has over 700,000 members and offers exclusive Open-related benefits. To find out more click here.