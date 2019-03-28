search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!

Golf News

Golf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!

By Michael McEwan28 March, 2019
Rules of Golf Matchplay WGC-Dell Match Play austin country club Golf terms Cara Banks Bob Estes PGA Tour European Tour R&A USGA Twitter
New Rules

It’s not just the rules of golf that have changed this year. The terminology used to define them is also different, as this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has exposed.

The term ‘dormie’ has been removed from the rule book altogether, whilst ‘all square’ and ‘halved’ are also no longer preferred.

TV viewers tuning in to the first day’s play from Austin Country Club in Texas were quick to jump onto social media to question why commentators kept referring to matches as ‘tied’.

• Popular Scottish event unlikely to take place in 2019

• Carly Booth calls for greater equality in pro golf

• Rory McIlroy issues warning over fan behaviour

Cara Banks, a British presenter on the Golf Channel, explained that the new terminology was part of the recent rules changes and shared a screenshot of what appears to be instructions emailed to her.

Cara Robinson Tweet

As you might expect, that only invited more questions and criticism, led by four-time PGA Tour winner Bob Estes.

'Dormie' no more - your thoughts?

What do you think of these golf terms being removed from the official golfing lexicon? Will you continue to use them? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Matchplay

Related Articles - WGC-Dell Match Play

Related Articles - austin country club

Related Articles - Bob Estes

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

LISTEN: Henrik Stenson does a sensational Scottish accent!
Golf has banned certain words… and social media isn’t happy!
Huge blow as Scottish Challenge unlikely to take place in 2019
Carly Booth - "It’s sad people don’t see equality"
WATCH – Phil Mickelson works out… in his sleep!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Make your backswing steeper
Watch
See all videos right arrow