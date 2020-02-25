Golf hotel in Scotland set to open with EYE-WATERING prices

An Australian millionaire is set to welcome the first paying guests to his renovated golf hotel on the remote Hebridean island of Jura in April – and is charging massive prices.



Ardfin Estate on Jura was bought for £3.5 million in 2010 by Greg Coffey and has since spent an estimated £50m revamping Jura House and farm buildings into luxury accommodation for guests.



Coffrey has also spent in the region of £20m creating an 18-hole golf course routed across a rugged landscape of peat and rocks – where George Orwell wrote his dystopian best-seller, 1984.



The restored estate is now set to welcome its first paying guests in April with Jura House, complete with golf and a various number of amenities, all yours for an incredible £20,000 a night, while a two-bedroom apartment in the old farm buildings, now known as The Quadrangle, will cost over £5,000 a night.

The historic house has been redesigned in a Scottish country house style by London-based interior designer Louise Jones.



“It’s £20,000 for the house, for one night, but the house is stunning, absolutely mind-blowing, it’s beyond description, you would be forgiven for thinking a family had lived there for 600 years,” said an Islander in a report by The Herald.

“The house has actually tripled in size – and it was already a big mansion. The swimming pool is bigger than Jura Church and they have converted all the farm buildings into luxury apartments, all very individual and unique, there are no two things the same, no expense has been spared. There is a bar and a dining area you go to for your meals, they are not self-catering.”



A total of 85 workers, almost half the island’s 190 population, were drafted in to complete the ambitious Ardfin Estate projects. As a result, the work on the course and hotel has brought trade to the island, with Mr Coffey even buying houses for workers to stay in.



Images credit: Jura Medical Practice

