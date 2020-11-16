Golf icons salute Masters champion Dustin Johnson

Some of golf's biggest names have lavished praise on Dustin Johnson after the world No.1's emphatic Masters victory.

Johnson, 36, rewrote the history books with a dominant five-shot win at Augusta National - the second major triumph of his career.

Not only did his 20-under-par winning total set a new record for the lowest Masters score of all time, the four bogeys he carded across the four rounds were also the lowest ever by a winner.

On top of that, he tied the most greens hit in regulation over the last 35 years and clocked up the largest winning margin at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 1997, whilst his closing 68 was his 11th consecutive sub-par round at the Masters, breaking Tiger's record of ten.

Woods, who slipped the green jacket on Johnson's shoulders in the traditional prize-giving ceremony, was one of the first to hail the new champion.

Looks like we’re having sandwiches for next year’s champions dinner! Congrats @DJohnsonPGA and welcome to the club. pic.twitter.com/amOfc2kVXG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 15, 2020

Other Masters champions were also quick to congratulate Johnson.

Barbara and I send our heartfelt congrats to @DJohnsonPGA on a Masters Tournament well played!

Dustin drove the ball fantastically. His irons were great. His putting was just rock solid. Put those together, and you win a major championship. @TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) November 15, 2020

Congratulations to @DJohnsonPGA on capturing his first green jacket. Dustin showcased why he’s the world’s #1 ranked golfer. As always, he looked cool, calm and collected and his lead never looked under threat. There’s no feeling like your first #TheMasters victory. Soak it in! pic.twitter.com/43qpHdR5zz — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) November 15, 2020

Green looks so good on you @djohnsonpga. What a week you had @themasters. Welcome to the club. I’m so thrilled for you and your entire team. Congrats. See ya in April. — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) November 16, 2020

Other big names also chimed in.

A spectacular victory mate. Congratulations @DJohnsonPGA not only on your first @TheMasters win, but doing so in a historic fashion. Enjoy every second of this. pic.twitter.com/KRqr5ffHnF — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) November 15, 2020

We bow to you Dustin Johnson...

World no 1 and playing like it!

The coolest man since Seve to wear that Green jacket.

— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 15, 2020

Great Winner - best player tee to green & approach won again at Augusta. What really stood out for me though was the resilience and fortitude of an improved DJ that will win more, a lot more, Majors. He’s proved he’s at a different level mentally than ever before. @SkySportsGolf — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) November 15, 2020

Amazing performance, congrats to you and AJ! Enjoy your night boys! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) November 15, 2020

It’s always an honor to compete in @TheMasters. The week didn’t go as we planned, but I’ll be working hard and am looking forward to returning in April. Congratulations to @DJohnsonPGA on a great performance and an unbelievable win. pic.twitter.com/pCrBy0sFXY — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) November 16, 2020

Happy for DJ, he’s a beast not only off the tee but on the greens. Winning is tough and if you’d have watched some major golf media outlets last night quite a few doubted his chances, glad he crushed it today #themasters#sandwichesforall#masterschamp — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) November 15, 2020