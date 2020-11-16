search
Golf icons salute Masters champion Dustin Johnson

Golf News

Golf icons salute Masters champion Dustin Johnson

By Michael McEwan16 November, 2020
Dustin Johnson The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Tiger Woods Twitter
Dustin Johnson Masters Champion

Some of golf's biggest names have lavished praise on Dustin Johnson after the world No.1's emphatic Masters victory.

Johnson, 36, rewrote the history books with a dominant five-shot win at Augusta National - the second major triumph of his career.

Not only did his 20-under-par winning total set a new record for the lowest Masters score of all time, the four bogeys he carded across the four rounds were also the lowest ever by a winner. 

• 'Dizzy' DeChambeau vows to come back stronger

• WATCH: Tiger takes TEN at par-3 12th

On top of that, he tied the most greens hit in regulation over the last 35 years and clocked up the largest winning margin at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 1997, whilst his closing 68 was his 11th consecutive sub-par round at the Masters, breaking Tiger's record of ten. 

Woods, who slipped the green jacket on Johnson's shoulders in the traditional prize-giving ceremony, was one of the first to hail the new champion.

Other Masters champions were also quick to congratulate Johnson.

• WITB - Dustin Johnson's Masters-winning clubs

• The eye-watering prize money at the Masters

Other big names also chimed in. 

