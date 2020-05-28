search
Golf in Scotland to resume during Phase 1 of lockdown exit

By Michael McEwan21 May, 2020
Golf In Scotland coronavirus COVID-19 Nicola Sturgeon Scottish Government Scottish Golf Scottish news golf courses
Scottish Golf Flag

Golf in Scotland is set to emerge from its coronavirus-enforced shutdown in Phase 1 of the Scottish Government's relaxation of lockdown restrictions - although the exact date for a resumption in play has yet to be confirmed.

As reported earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced a 'route map' designed to ease of restrictions that were introduced on March 23 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

The plan comprises four 'phases', the first of which is scheduled to begin from Thursday, May 28.

Phase one includes plans for some outdoor activities, including golf, to resume - potentially, but not categorically, "within days" of May 28. The First Minister has pledged to provide more details on a specific timetable for all areas of interest and business over the coming days.

The country's "stay at home" rules will remain in place until the first phase of easing begins.

In a statement, Scottish Golf said:  “Following positive discussions with the Scottish Government, sportscotland and the governing bodies for tennis and bowls, Scottish Golf welcomes today’s news that our golfing community will benefit from the Scottish Government’s revised guidance for exercise. 

“Guidance documents containing detail on preparing facilities for the return of golf will be issued to all affiliated clubs as soon as practically possible. This will take into account details from the road map published by the Scottish Government today.

MORE TO FOLLOW

