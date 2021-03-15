Golf in Wales allowed to resume

The Welsh Government has announced that a series of sports facilities can re-open as it begins to ease lockdown measures in Wales.

Golf courses and outdoor sports courts in Wales will be able to re-open from Saturday, March 13.

Outdoor sports facilities can reopen, including golf courses and, tennis courts and bowling greens. A maximum of four people from two households can take part in activities using local sports facilities.

The Welsh Government has also announced a new stay local rule, which will mean people can leave their homes and travel within their local area.

“Thanks to the fantastic efforts everyone has made, we can make some changes to the current restrictions, which will be phased in over the coming weeks,” said Mark Drakeford, the Welsh first minister in a statement on Friday.

“With every step we take to return to a more normal life, we are responsible for what happens next. While we will welcome more freedom to move around locally and meet with family and friends, we cannot afford to let down our guard.”

An additional £150million will be available to support Welsh businesses to the end of March, which are not yet able to open.

The extra funding will see businesses in the hospitality, tourism, leisure and non-essential retail sectors that pay non-domestic rates qualify for an additional payment of up to £5,000.

The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) has welcomed today’s announcement regarding the reopening of golf courses in Wales.

"As welcoming as the relaxing of restrictions are, the incredibly short notice of just one day presents a significant challenge for the golf facilities of Wales to achieve readiness," said BIGGA in a statement on their website.

"There are many logistical challenges to opening a facility at short notice and a number of facilities will be part-way through significant on or off course projects that may take time to complete.

"Golfers will no doubt be eager to head back out on the course as soon as they can get an available tee time and we look forward to golf clubs becoming thriving hubs of activity once again as people enjoy the many benefits that golf can bring.”