Golf is "more dangerous" than rugby, according to new study

A new study claims to have found proof that playing golf is more dangerous than playing rugby.



Following their 2018 analysis of the official National Health Statistics Report on sports injuries, online golf retailer GolfSupport.com surveyed 5,732 British sports lovers in an attempt to identify the sports most susceptible to injury.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, football came out on top, with 71% of those surveyed claiming to have sustained an injury from playing it.



Basketball ranked second (69%) with hockey third (68%).

• 'Slip! Slap! Swing!' campaign smashes target

• Research reveals grassroots golf "optimism"

• Scots golf pro jailed for £154,000 tax fraud

However, the biggest takeaway from the survey is that golf ranked higher than both rugby and American football.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents said that they had been injured playing golf, placing the sport fourth on the injury leaderboard, compared with 63% of American football players and 61% of those who play rugby.



Listen!

ARE EUROPEANS OBSESSED WITH THE RYDER CUP?



GolfSupport's research also discovered that if you want to avoid an impromptu trip to the hospital, then darts is the game for you.



Of those surveyed, only 18% claimed they’d hurt themselves at the oche, making it the safest sport played in the UK.Other 'safer' sports include rowing (26%), cricket (33%), swimming (35%) and snooker (36%).

• Nine-year-old to tackle charity golf marathon



• Bob Mac disappointed with US Open debut

• Watch Rory Sabbatini hit the worst putt of all time

When asked for the main causes for their injuries, most Brits cited someone else’s carelessness (63%).

And of the Brits that experienced injuries whilst playing, a whopping three in five (62%) required medical attention from a GP or hospital.

It appears that Brits also fail to be more careful following an incident. When asked if they would take more care following an injury, 61% said no whilst only 39% said they would.

To find out more, click here.

