search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year

Golf News

Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year

By Michael McEwan18 April, 2019
Tiger Woods The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Grand Slam Tony Jacklin REUTERS
Tiger Woods

Bookmakers are currently offering odds (long ones, granted, but odds all the same) on Tiger Woods’ winning all four major championships this year.

One man who could be tempted to have a flutter? English legend Tony Jacklin.

The two-time major champion was so impressed by Woods’ Masters victory at the weekend that he is convinced the 43-year-old has what it takes to win the remaining three of golf’s big four this year.

• Huge celeb calls Tiger's win 'a dream come true'

• Golf fan pockets £1MILLION after Tiger's win

• WATCH: Andy Murray swaps racquet for driver

“I certainly believe in him,” Jacklin told Reuters. “He’s got the strongest mind in the game and he is healthy again. It’s never been done before, although Tiger himself won four in a row between 2000 and 2001, but I think he’s got a great chance of pulling off a clean sweep in a single season.

“That will be his ultimate goal, I promise you. To him it will be a realistic target after having won the Masters.

Tony Jacklin

Woods' victory at Augusta National ended an 11-year winless drought in the tournaments that have come to define him. Having watched him debunk doubts about his ability to win a 15th major, Jacklin believes the stars are aligning for Woods to dominate golf once again. 

• Tiger enjoys rankings bump after Masters win

• Tiger: "The quest for 18 is back on"

“There are some great players at the top of the game like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth but none of them can match his experience,” he added. “He’s won 15 majors, 80 tour events in total, and has been in the winner’s enclosure more than anyone else.

“There really is nothing to stop him. Nobody delivers like Tiger. He always manages to find a way. He’s amazing. He was in a golfing trance at Augusta and he simply doesn’t have days when he gets jittery or unsure.”

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Grand Slam

Related Articles - Tony Jacklin

Related Articles - REUTERS

Golf News

Royal Troon takes golf into the classroom for Ayrshire kids
Tickets on-sale for Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony Day
Legend calls Tiger's Masters win "the greatest comeback I've ever seen"
Carnoustie set to unveil redesigned fourth course
OPINION: Time to cheer up, golfers

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow