Golf legend backs Tiger to win all four majors this year

Bookmakers are currently offering odds (long ones, granted, but odds all the same) on Tiger Woods’ winning all four major championships this year.



One man who could be tempted to have a flutter? English legend Tony Jacklin.

The two-time major champion was so impressed by Woods’ Masters victory at the weekend that he is convinced the 43-year-old has what it takes to win the remaining three of golf’s big four this year.



• Huge celeb calls Tiger's win 'a dream come true'

• Golf fan pockets £1MILLION after Tiger's win

• WATCH: Andy Murray swaps racquet for driver

“I certainly believe in him,” Jacklin told Reuters. “He’s got the strongest mind in the game and he is healthy again. It’s never been done before, although Tiger himself won four in a row between 2000 and 2001, but I think he’s got a great chance of pulling off a clean sweep in a single season.

“That will be his ultimate goal, I promise you. To him it will be a realistic target after having won the Masters.

Woods' victory at Augusta National ended an 11-year winless drought in the tournaments that have come to define him. Having watched him debunk doubts about his ability to win a 15th major, Jacklin believes the stars are aligning for Woods to dominate golf once again.

• Tiger enjoys rankings bump after Masters win

• Tiger: "The quest for 18 is back on"



“There are some great players at the top of the game like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth but none of them can match his experience,” he added. “He’s won 15 majors, 80 tour events in total, and has been in the winner’s enclosure more than anyone else.

“There really is nothing to stop him. Nobody delivers like Tiger. He always manages to find a way. He’s amazing. He was in a golfing trance at Augusta and he simply doesn’t have days when he gets jittery or unsure.”