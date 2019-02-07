search
Golf legend calls on Sergio Garcia to take 'self-imposed break'

Golf News

Golf legend calls on Sergio Garcia to take 'self-imposed break'

By bunkered.co.uk07 February, 2019
Sergio Garcia Tony Jacklin European Tour Saudi International Genesis Open
Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia should take some time away from the game ‘to realise how fortunate he is’ following his disqualification from the inaugural Saudi International last weekend.

That’s the view of two-time major winner Tony Jacklin who, like many peers and fans, was bitterly disappointed in the Spaniard for causing damage to no fewer than five greens during the third round.

“I’ve been a big fan of Sergio for the last 20 years,” Jacklin told the Daily Express. “He’s an incredibly talented golfer and I don’t know anyone in the game, including Tiger Woods, who has more ability but unfortunately he made a fool of himself last week.

• Koepka rips into Sergio Garcia for Saudi antics

• PGA Tour pro says Sergio 'deserves a suspension'

“Seeing someone go off the way he did was embarrassing. There’s a code of conduct he’s overstepped. It’s unacceptable.”

Jacklin believes Garcia should be suspended for what he did although, according to various reports, that won’t be the case after the 39-year-old issued a public apology and also apologised personally to the players in the groups behind him.

Tony Jacklin

“It was worthy of more than disqualification. I’d have banned him. Damaging greens on a golf course is an offence that deserves a suspension.

“Well, if he’s not going to be banned, then I’d like to see him take a self-imposed break from the game.

“I think he needs time to realise how fortunate he is, at 39, to have everything money can buy, a young family and everything to be grateful for.

• The R&A clarifies controversial caddie alignment rule

• Pro defends himself after 'cheating' allegations

“To see his frustration spill over the way it did last week shows he’s not in a well-balanced state of mind. There seems to be an anger within him and golf is a game you can’t play angry.”

According to Garcia’s website, he is due to play in the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour next week before heading to Mexico for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

