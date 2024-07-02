Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The DP World Tour will bid farewell to a golf legend this week.

After 513 starts and 42 titles, Bernhard Langer is set to make his final start on the circuit.

And he’ll do it in his native Germany at Golfclub München Eichenried for the BMW International Open this week.

Langer, a six-time Ryder Cup winner, is Germany’s most successful player of all-time and admits bowing out in his homeland will be ‘very emotional’.

“I don’t know yet (how I will react),” said Langer. “I’ve never said goodbye to anything so far in terms of golf, this is going to be a first experience and I have a feeling it’s going to be very emotional.”

The 66-year-old made his debut in 1974 and across five decades on the global tour, only Seve Ballesteros lifted more trophies.

A two-time Masters champion, Langer’s return to action is even more remarkable, when considering that he tore his Achilles tendon in February.

“I’m feeling much better,” he said. “It’s five months today since the operation and things are getting better and better.

Newport ➡️ Munich Langer, Bjorn, Jimenez and Cejka are headed to Germany for the BMW International Open. pic.twitter.com/DsePX6QXPt — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 1, 2024

“So, I’m starting to walk more and more. It’s still a bit difficult at times, but golf is not a problem.

“I can rotate pretty good. I can transfer the weight. I’m just a little weak, my calf muscle is much smaller on my left leg than my right leg. My balance is not quite there, but we’ll work on it.”

This week’s tour stop will be his first since 2018, whilst he last appeared at the BMW International Open in 2012.

Meanwhile, he grew up about 45 minutes from this year’s venue and worked as an assistant professional at Munich Country Club.

“It means a great deal, just to play in front of the home crowd,” Langer said. “And hopefully I can make the cut, but I hear the golf course is a lot longer than it used to be, and that’s a challenge for me.

“I have a lot of friends, some relatives and just people that have been with me, supported me for many, many years in the game of golf, and obviously I’ve played this tournament many times.

“It’s the only one I haven’t won yet in Germany. So, it was always tricky, but I’m glad to be back.”

Several big names are set to tee it up on the DP World Tour this week, including Langer’s compatriot Martin Kaymer and fellow LIV golfers Patrick Reed and Thomas Pieters.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.