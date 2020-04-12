Golf legend voices frustration with “lockdown”

A fortnight has passed since the UK’s grassroots golf administrators called for courses to close and golfers to refrain from playing ollowing “lockdown” directives announced by the government in the fight against coronavirus.



In doing so, the UK followed an example set by several other European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Over in the USA, similar measures have since brought into effect on a state-by-state basis. To date, 14 of the country’s 50 states have ordered golf courses to close temporarily – including California, Illinois and Pennsylvania – affecting around 6,500 of roughly 16,000 courses in the country.

The idea is simple: to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 bug.

However, not everybody is happy. Fred Couples, for example.

The 1992 Masters champion – from Washington, another of the locked-down states – tweeted what many in the UK have been saying over the past fortnight.



Bikers in packs riding all over. But a twosome in golf can get arrested...hmmmm — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) April 7, 2020

Couples, 60, seldom tweets so you can rest assured this is something that particularly bothers him.

Yesterday, we reported that golfers in Glasgow were spotted defying the government’s instructions by continuing to play on closed courses.



