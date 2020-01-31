Golf legends set for Major Champions Invitational

Eighteen former major champions, including the reigning world No.1 Brooks Koepka and the great Jack Nicklaus, will captain and mentor 72 junior golfers from around the world when the third annual edition of the Major Champions Invitational presented by Golf Saudi takes place this week.



The tournament, which will be staged at Lookout Mountain Golf Club in Arizona from January 25-30, is the brainchild of World Golf Hall of Famer and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo and forms a significant part of his mission to provide more competitive opportunities for young golfers in addition to his already well-established Faldo Series events.

The participants split into teams of four, each captained by one of the major champions who also include 2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson and 2017 PGA champion Justin Thomas, golf icon and ten-time major winner Annika Sorenstam, the 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson.



The participants will play four rounds of golf, including three in competition, get front-row seats to Sir Nick’s clinic, as well as the chance to meet with a selection of their golfing heroes.



“It is great to be back for another year of the Major Champions Invitational,” said Faldo. “Thanks to some very generous major champions, as well as our sponsors Golf Saudi, we have been able to take the event to a whole new level. We also have a few special treats up our sleeves for the players, which should add to the whole experience.



“Ultimately, it’s about inspiring the next generation by building a connection between them and some of their heroes. With the success of last year’s individual champions on the amateur circuit in 2019, we’re hopeful the event concept is really starting to reap rewards.”

To view the full field for the 2020 Major Champions Invitational, click here.

To keep up to date with all the team news and action from the tournament follow @MajorChampions on Twitter.