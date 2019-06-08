Golf pair recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List has been revealed – and it makes pleasant reading for two golfers, in particular.

The reigning Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and former Ryder Cup star turned BBC commentator Ken Brown have both received MBEs in recognition of their contributions to the sport.

Hall is one of 15 women to be recognised amongst 37 sporting honours dished out and took to Instagram to share her delight at the award.

“I am unbelievably honoured to be receiving an MBE,” said the Bournemouth golfer. “It has been so hard for me to keep this amazing news a secret from everyone so I am really happy to be able to talk about it now.

“It’s a huge boost for my confidence ahead of a busy summer of tournaments and I think it’s so awesome for women’s golf to be recognised in this way. Sixteen years ago, I picked up a club and fell in love with the game and just loved hitting the ball again and again. I must say that still hasn’t changed!”

Hall 'surprised' by MBE



British Open golf champion Georgia Hall reacts to being awarded a MBE (courtesy of @SkySportsNews)



Congratulations @georgiahall96pic.twitter.com/WhYFVidkFS — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) June 7, 2019

Hall becomes the fifth British female golfer to be recognised for services to golf, following Dame Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas MBE, Catriona Matthew MBE and Dale Reid OBE in being honoured by the Queen.

Brown also expressed his delight at his recognition on social media, replying to well-wishers who have contacted him.