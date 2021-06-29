Golf punter becomes MILLIONAIRE with amazing bet

Ever gone to bed on a Sunday night wishing you could retire come Monday? One lucky golf fan experienced just that at the weekend.



The golf fan in question has transformed his life, winning a mammoth sum of money but was made to sweat on Sunday night as he waited for his bet to land.

The bet, placed with UK bookmaker Betfair, featured six different lines, comprising both football and golf.

The punter staked £11.50 on a six-fold that featured Croatia to beat Scotland, England to beat the Czech Republic, Steve Stricker to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Nelly Korda to win the KPMG Womens PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland to win the BMW International Open and Harris English to win the Travelers Championship.

🤑 A Betfair punter from London has become a millionaire - from a £11.50 acca!



👏 He's won a HUGE £1,039,544 from a 90,396/1 six-fold.



😓 Harris English made him sweat, winning on the 8th play-off hole after 1am! pic.twitter.com/895GlycQGM — Betfair (@Betfair) June 29, 2021

With English sealing his fourth PGA Tour title on the eighth playoff hole, the punter was made to nervously wait to see if his life would change forever.

With all six lines winning at odds of 90,396/1, the fan received a staggering £1.03million in return for his Nostradamus-like predictions.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack when the winning putt went in, I couldn’t believe it,” the anonymous winner told Betfair.

“I think I’m going to take a couple of months off work to take my partner travelling.”