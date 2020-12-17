Golf resort owners unveils plans for £15million investment

Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf has announced its intention to begin a public consultation process ahead of submitting a major planning application to Perth & Kinross Council early next year.



If successful, this will lead to the creation of hundreds of new jobs, provide a significant boost to tourism and inject millions into the local economy.

Murrayshall was acquired by current owners Stellar Asset Management in December 2016.

Over the past four years, they have invested over £2.5m as part of Phase 1 plans to elevate the standard of the historic country house and estate.

This included all internal areas, bedrooms and suites, the introduction of an outdoor pursuits programme for guests and significant improvements to the golf courses.



Discussions have since developed from there between Stellar Asset Management and the council, leading to this week’s formal announcement of the Phase 2 ‘Estate Masterplan Strategy’ for a potential £15million investment programme.

If approved, the project will see new public facilities including a spa and leisure facility, outdoor pursuits area, golf academy, indoor games room, premium glamping units and lodges, as well as upgraded staff accommodation.



These developments would also double the hotel’s existing room capacity to encompass 80 rooms, suites and lodges.

Jonathan Gain, the chief executive of Stellar Asset Management, commented: “We are pleased to be able to share our development plans with the local community and are confident that they will share our vision for this next stage of the evolution of Murrayshall.



“The improved facilities will not only benefit the existing members and hotel guests but will also provide hundreds of employment opportunities for local people, as well as a high-quality leisure facility to use, right on their doorstep; not to mention a much-needed boost to local tourism in these challenging times.

“Our plans will ensure that Murrayshall will soon have the facilities to match the high standards of our golf course and I have no doubt that it will become one of Scotland’s finest countryside leisure destinations.”

Consultation information is due to go live on December 10, with presentation boards available to view, subject to COVID-19 restrictions, guidance and advice, at the hotel and online.