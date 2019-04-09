search
HomeGolf NewsGolf to get a new world No.1 next week

Golf News

Golf to get a new world No.1 next week

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2019
The men’s world No.1 ranking has exchanged hands plenty over the 12 months – 11 times, in fact – and it will do so again next week.

As the golf world readies itself for The Masters, Dustin Johnson’s fourth spell at the top of the OWGR will come to an end when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Johnson, who has been top of the pile since March 3 and has spent a total of 86 weeks there, will be replaced as world No.1 by… Justin Rose.

• Kuchar and Garcia set record straight in bizarre video

• OPINION - "Cheap shot reveals real Kuchar"

Rose, the current world No.2, is guaranteed to overtake DJ and lead the world rankings going into Augusta National. It will be the Englishman’s fifth stint as the game’s highest ranked player, and will be his 13th week at the top of the standings.

• Stars give backing to Jordan Mixed Open

As one of the bookies’ favourites to win The Masters (and as a runner-up twice in the last four years), Rose will be hoping it’s not unlucky for him.  

