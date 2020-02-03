search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf to get new world No.1 next week

Golf News

Golf to get new world No.1 next week

By bunkered.co.uk03 February, 2020
Brooks Koepka world No.1 OWGR World Rankings Rory McIlroy Sir Nick Faldo
World No 1 Flag

It's official: men's golf will have a new world No.1 from next week.

The man currently at the top of the pile, Brooks Koepka, could do no better than tie for 17th place in the Saudi International.

Consequently, no matter what happens this week, Rory McIlroy will leapfrog the American and take over the top spot when the rankings update again next Monday. 

This will be the Northern Irishman's eighth spell as No.1 but his first since September 2015.

• PGA Tour pro retires after missing cut in Phoenix

• G-Mac hit with bizarre slow play warning

Should McIlroy spend more than three weeks at the top, he will overtake Sir Nick Faldo on the list of players with most weeks at number one. He's currently on 95 weeks in total, with Faldo on 97.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

McIlroy overtaking Koepka comes just three-and-a-half months after the American played down talk of a rivalry between the two players. 

• First Scots course closure of 2020 confirmed

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

"I've been out here for what, five years?” said Koepka. “Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I don't view it as a rivalry.”

"I'm not looking at anybody behind me. I'm number one in the world. I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rearview mirror."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - world No.1

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Sir Nick Faldo

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA
Plan to save Glasgow munis “ignored” by city officials
MSP hits out at proposed Glasgow course closures
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
R&A & USGA look set to clash with golf’s big equipment brands

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow