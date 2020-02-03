Golf to get new world No.1 next week

It's official: men's golf will have a new world No.1 from next week.



The man currently at the top of the pile, Brooks Koepka, could do no better than tie for 17th place in the Saudi International.



Consequently, no matter what happens this week, Rory McIlroy will leapfrog the American and take over the top spot when the rankings update again next Monday.

This will be the Northern Irishman's eighth spell as No.1 but his first since September 2015.



• PGA Tour pro retires after missing cut in Phoenix

• G-Mac hit with bizarre slow play warning

Should McIlroy spend more than three weeks at the top, he will overtake Sir Nick Faldo on the list of players with most weeks at number one. He's currently on 95 weeks in total, with Faldo on 97.



WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH



McIlroy overtaking Koepka comes just three-and-a-half months after the American played down talk of a rivalry between the two players.

• First Scots course closure of 2020 confirmed

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

"I've been out here for what, five years?” said Koepka. “Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I don't view it as a rivalry.”

"I'm not looking at anybody behind me. I'm number one in the world. I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rearview mirror."