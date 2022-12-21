search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolf writer coming to LIV event despite being 'denied' pass

Golf News

Golf writer coming to LIV event despite being 'denied' pass

By bunkered.co.uk08 June, 2022
LIV Golf Phil Mickelson Alan Shipnuck PGA Tour
Photo Output

The golf writer who revealed that Phil Mickelson called the Saudis ‘scary motherf*****s’ has claimed he has been denied a press pass to cover this week’s LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in London.  

Alan Shipnuck, one of the biggest names in US golf journalism, spoke to roughly 200 people for his unauthorised Phil Mickelson biography, which has caused a real stir. In discussing the promoting of Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar, Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson told him he was using the Saudi money as “leverage” against the PGA Tour. 

The outcry was significant, with Mickelson taking a break from golf.  

Shipnuck has now claimed he’s been refused access to cover this week's event in London – but he’s coming anyway. 

“Strangely, the folks at LIV haven’t responded to my credential request. But I’m still gonna fly to London, buy a ticket and cover the tournament,” he tweeted. 

Shipnuck is expected to arrive today for his first face-to-face with Mickelson since the outcry. 

This morning, in his first public appearance since the storm, Mickelson refused to acknowledge whether his time away from golf was, in fact, him serving a ban from PGA Tour bosses. 

He revealed he was playing in the US Open next week and would use his lifetime exemption on the PGA Tour to keep playing on the circuit. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Alan Shipnuck

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Open day launched for blind golfers
Kathy Whitworth: Tributes paid to LPGA legend
2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow