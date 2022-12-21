The golf writer who revealed that Phil Mickelson called the Saudis ‘scary motherf*****s’ has claimed he has been denied a press pass to cover this week’s LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in London.

Alan Shipnuck, one of the biggest names in US golf journalism, spoke to roughly 200 people for his unauthorised Phil Mickelson biography, which has caused a real stir. In discussing the promoting of Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar, Shipnuck claimed that Mickelson told him he was using the Saudi money as “leverage” against the PGA Tour.

The outcry was significant, with Mickelson taking a break from golf.

Shipnuck has now claimed he’s been refused access to cover this week's event in London – but he’s coming anyway.

“Strangely, the folks at LIV haven’t responded to my credential request. But I’m still gonna fly to London, buy a ticket and cover the tournament,” he tweeted.

Shipnuck is expected to arrive today for his first face-to-face with Mickelson since the outcry.

This morning, in his first public appearance since the storm, Mickelson refused to acknowledge whether his time away from golf was, in fact, him serving a ban from PGA Tour bosses.

FIRST LOOK: Phil Mickelson's new bag. Gone is the Callaway staff bag; in its place, a bold new white one featuring his "Jumping Phil" logo on the side. Not clear as yet what clubs are in it. Headcovers appear to be custom logo, too. pic.twitter.com/SB7J6Uz6Du — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) June 8, 2022

He revealed he was playing in the US Open next week and would use his lifetime exemption on the PGA Tour to keep playing on the circuit.