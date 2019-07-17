search
Golf News

Golfer cards 202 in US Amateur qualifier

By Michael McEwan17 July, 2019
Trey Bilardello US AMateur Florida State Golf Association Kirstian Fortis Golf Digest Golf Channel USGA
Trey Bilardello

Whilst the majority of the world’s eyes are trained on Royal Portrush for this week’s Open Championship, a peculiar incident has happened at a qualifying event for the US Amateur.

Playing in a Florida State Golf Association qualifier at Mayacoo Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach this week, a golfer shot what is believed to be one of the highest competitive rounds ever records – a simply remarkable 131-OVER 202.

That’s right – two hundred and two shots.

Trey Bilardello, 33, reportedly plays off 2.2 but was disqualified after the event for “serious misconduct and failing to play in the spirit of the game”.

In an email to Golf Digest, Beth Major, the USGA’s senior director of championship communication, said: “His disqualification was deemed appropriate as a result of the individual’s failure to show consideration for other players—deliberately playing away from the hole to run up his score." 

Kristian Fortis, who played with Bilardello, told the Golf Channel: I’ve never seen anything like it before. It was quite an experience. He started off like normal. He had two pars and then it started to go downhill.

Royal Portrush

“After the first nine, he said that he wanted to shoot the highest recorded score in USGA history. He just did not care. He was really rude to a lot of the officials, too. Something was off.”

Bilardello’s score included a 25 on his 11th hole and a 21 on his 13th.

As well as being an amateur golfer, Bilardello is also a tour caddie, and carried the bag for Matt Every as recently as the John Deere Classic last week.

