There are plenty of ways to lose a golf match, but this might be a new one.

In the U.S Mid-Amateur at Troon Country Club in Arizona, Paul Mitzel’s lost his Round of 64 match against Ryan O’Rear after the topsy-turvy match went to extra holes.

The simple facts on paper were that Mitzel was defeated by the fourth seeded O’Rear on the 20th hole in Scottsdale.

That is not even telling half the story, though. As reported by the Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine, Mitzel did not hit a shot after the 19th hole.

Instead, he lost the match because his caddie, a close friend, accepted a cart ride from a shuttle driver to get from the first green to the second tee – and a walking rules official soon intervened.

Model Local Rule G-6 explains that “during a round, a player or caddie must not ride on any form of motorized transportation except as authorised or later approved by the committee.”

In an extraordinary set of circumstances, Mitzel’s rival O’Rear then asked if he could veto the ruling in the hope the match would not end that way, but the request was blocked.

Mitzel was gracious about the dramatic events in an interview with Golf Channel afterwards.

“I have to think anyone in that situation takes the ride when a shuttle driver asks if they want to hop on really quick and not think anything of it,” Mitzel said.

“My caddie doesn’t deserve any fault. He’s the man and an awesome friend. I’d do the same thing in his shoes. We were having so much fun, it’s too bad.”