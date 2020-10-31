search
Golfer is first woman to play all of Scotland's courses

Golf News

Golfer is first woman to play all of Scotland's courses

By bunkered.co.uk30 October, 2020
Golf In Scotland Scottish Golf Courses Elie & Earlsferry Records Scotland Official Guide to Golf in Scotland
A Fife golfer believes she is the first woman to play every single golf course in Scotland.

The feat has been achieved by a number of male golfers in recent years – but the momentous task has never been completed by a woman, until now.

Back in 2005, Susie Robertson, a member at Elie & Earlsferry Ladies Golf Club, set herself the goal of playing over 550 of the home of golf’s courses by the summer of 2020.

Little did she know the world would come to standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting lockdown halting her in her tracks.

But she recently completed her last course, Gleddoch, in Renfrewshire, to finally mark down the last course on the exhaustive list.

“I’ve played golf all my life but feel very fortunate to have been fit and able to play every golf course in Scotland,” said Robertson, who plays off a handicap of 18. “I have travelled in excess of 40,000 miles, played in hail, wind, rain and, of course, lots of sunshine but, most importantly, I have met some wonderful people along the way and enjoyed every single second.”

Robertson used the official VisitScotland ‘Golf in Scotland’ guide to tick off all 556 registered golf courses, whilst she also played a few not on the list. She estimates she has played some 15,000 holes of golf, with her best round a gross 80 at Murrayshall in Perthshire.

Susan Kennedy, the captain, Elie & Earlsferry Ladies Golf Club, said she was immensely proud of Robertson’s accomplishment.

“What an achievement,” said Kennedy. “To play every single course in Scotland takes a lot of time and dedication and we, at her home club, are all immensely proud of Susie’s success.”

