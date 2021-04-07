search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

Golf News

Golfer killed after being struck in head by golf ball

By bunkered.co.uk04 April, 2021
Rod Gurney Golf Australia Amateur Golf portarlington golf club accidents golf in Australia
Rod Gurney

A golfer in Australia has been killed after being struck by a golf ball in a freak accident.

Rod Gurney, 69, was hit in the head on Tuesday whilst playing in a tournament at the Portalington Golf Club in Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula region.

He was treated at the course by paramedics and then taken home before being admitted to hospital later on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated. He was subsequently transferred to a different hospital in Melbourne where he died "peacefully" on Saturday.

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

“It is with immense sadness that Portarlington Golf Club advises that Rod Gurney, a much-loved member, has passed away,” a club statement read.

Gurley was a father of three and a grandfather of five who was described as a "dedicated family man".

In a statement to the Herald Sun, his family said: "Although this death was tragic and sudden, we are heartened to know that he passed doing something he loved.

"As a family, we understand that accidents happen during competitive sport and our hearts go out to his Portarlington golf mates and those who witnessed the incident."

• Check out the home DJ just sold for $16.5million!

• Where and when to watch the Masters on TV

Golf Australia has pledged to support the club and Gurley's family, as well as club staff and members who witnessed the accident.

A 2018 study revealed that an estimated 40,000 golfers seek emergency treatment each year due to head injuries caused by errant golf balls and flying club heads.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf Australia

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - golf in Australia

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?
Long Drive
play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre in confident mood ahead of Masters debut
Brooks Koepka reveals his knee is “still broken”
Rory McIlroy taking pragmatic approach to latest Grand Slam bid
The Masters: Phil Mickelson shares hilarious Champions Dinner story
The Masters: Not got Sky Sports? Here's how to watch the action from Augusta

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
See all videos right arrow