Golfer to visit 13 Open Championship courses... in ONE day!

The lady captain of a popular golf club is preparing to undertake a mammoth mission to hit one shot at 13 past and present Open Championship venues in just 24 hours for charity.



Helen Maclean, the captain at Moor Park Golf Club in Watford, is planning the mega task to act as her official drive-in ceremony while raising money for the On Course Foundation.

“Usually, the new captains at Moor Park would drive a ball down the 16th fairway but I don’t tend to do things the normal way,” Maclean told bunkered.co.uk. “Driving balls off the tee at 13 famous venues is how I’ve changed the drive-in for me.”

Her journey, which commences on Thursday July 30, will see her begin at Carnoustie before taking in Scotland's other Open venues - Royal Troon, Trump Turnberry, Prestwick, Musselburgh, Muirfield and St Andrews - as well as those in England, including Princes, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Liverpool, Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham & St Annes before finishing up at Royal St George's in Kent.

Maclean revealed that the exact order of the trip remains a closely guarded secret as she is getting fellow members at Moor Park to guess the exact number of miles she will clock up throughout the day.

• Pepperell explains why his home club banned him

• Brooks not bothered by big-hitting Bryson

• Report: TV deal for US Open still not agreed

“We originally had the idea where I would do a similar version of the current plan and it would just be a photo of me outside each of the courses but we then wondered if the clubs would let me hit one golf ball," she explained.

“They were all on-board and they were all absolutely brilliant. Some of the courses already work with the charity I am raising money for which is great.”

The On Course Foundation seeks to support the recovery of wounded service personnel and veterans through the sport of golf.

“It’s my charity because I saw a friend of mine had a knitted soldier on the side of her bag once, representing the On Course Foundation, which I though was lovely," she added. "It’s nice to have a good cause to be doing this fantastic mission for."

Maclean, who has been a member at Moor Park for 16 years, explained how she is taking the time to introduce herself to the clubs beforehand to thank them for their participation.

“I want to go around all of the courses beforehand, introduce myself and give them a knitted soldier, which some of the women at Moor Park have knitted to represent the charity, just to say thank you.

• Work begins on new clubhosue for famous links

• Tom Cruise lands at top UK golf course

“Now that the day is almost upon us, I am really looking forward to it. Given everything that’s happened this year, I’m just going to try and make the most of it. We’ve worked out the distance and, if everything works out well, I should have about three hours to spare.”

Fourteen-handicapper Maclean admitted that she won’t allowing herself a second bite at the cherry should she top her ball, even if it is the first tee at the Old Course.

“It’ll be one shot and that’s it. I won’t even be going to collect the ball as we are on a tight schedule and have not a second to spare. It will all be good fun though and to visit all of the Open venues in one day will be special.”

At the time of writing, Maclean has already raised over £1,000 for the charity, with a week still to go before she embarks on her mission.

If you would like to donate, click here.