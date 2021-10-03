search
Golfer prosecuted for revenge attack on former club

Golf News

Golfer prosecuted for revenge attack on former club

By bunkered.co.uk03 October, 2021
Woolley Park Golf Club
Judge Main

A golfer has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a five-figure sum in compensation after he admitted pouring weed killer over a Yorkshire course in a twisted revenge attack.

As first reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Glen Newton applied the fertiliser on the third green at Wooley Park Golf Club in Wakefield earlier this year after being thrown out of the club in 2020.

The former miner had his membership ripped up after clashing with the family-run club owners over his behaviour towards staff.

• Morgan slices tee shot into Old Course Hotel

• PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis"

Leeds Crown Court heard that, on April 19 this year, Newton – wearing a balaclava – was spotted vandalizing the green on CCTV by the club’s head greenkeeper, who then gave chase and managed to rip the mask from the 55-year-old’s head.

Newton was later arrested and pled guilty to causing criminal damage.

Prosecuting, Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC told Newton: "I do not know what possessed you to behave in that way.

"I'm sure there's two sides to every story. There almost always is. But the fact is you took the law into your own hands and in a completely planned and premeditated way, you decided you were going to seriously damage these people's green.

"You obtained the equipment and you disguised yourself. You caused great distress to the person who faced you.

• Shane Lowry hits out at Patrick Cantlay

• Rory fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance

"The result is that you did what you set out to do, which was to cause serious damage."

Newton was handed a three-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £10,000 compensation.

Woolley Park describes itself as “one of West Yorkshire’s premier clubs” and opened in 1995.

