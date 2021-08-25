search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolfer's CBD: Win a round with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew

Golf News

Golfer's CBD: Win a round with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew

By Ryan Crombie19 August, 2021
golfers cbd Catriona Matthew Tour News Competition CBD health
Catriona Matthew Golfers Cbd

CBD is one of the hottest products on the healthcare market right now.

There are numerous brands that sell CBD in its multiple forms, but one of the most popular appears to be Golfer's CBD, whose products are finding their way into an increasing number of tour pros’ daily routines. 

One of the tour pros who has added CBD to her bag is Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, who believes it will calm her nerves over important moments out on the golf course.

“There have been instances in the past when I’ve been nervous over a putt and not put my best stroke on it or not been able to control those nerves in a particular moment," said Matthew. "These products will help. 

“It’s something I will definitely use going forward in tournaments. You sometimes think back to those occasions where having that extra bit of control over those nerves on a shot here or a shot there might have made a big difference.”

The former AIG Women’s Open champion has become an official brand ambassador and product development adviser with Golfer's CBD.

“It’s very exciting. I started using the products about six months ago and it’s been very beneficial for me,” she added. I’ve been doing a lot of fitness lately and recovery-wise, it’s been working great for me but there are the mental benefits too.”

Golfers Cbd

Other tour players such as Jonathan Thomson and Matt Baldwin have opted for Golfer's CBD to help elevate their game to the next level.

Competition

Golfer’s CBD will be supplying Catriona Matthew’s Solheim team with a specially prepared CBD gift pack in Ohio next month.

To celebrate this, anyone making a purchase from Golfer’s CBD between now and September 1 will be entered into a prize draw to WIN A ROUND OF GOLF WITH CATRIONA MATTHEW at North Berwick Links in Autumn 2021.

Shop Golfer's CBD products here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Competition

Related Articles - CBD

Related Articles - health

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 3
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?
Skechers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Patrick Cantlay downplays Bryson DeChambeau incident
Tiger Woods’ old putter sells for mind-blowing sum at auction
Golf Care: Lack of insurance could put thousands at risk
WATCH: Former Masters champ hits ace with a DRIVER
Motocaddy boosts prizes for Scottish PGA EuroPro event

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow