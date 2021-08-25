Golfer's CBD: Win a round with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew

CBD is one of the hottest products on the healthcare market right now.



There are numerous brands that sell CBD in its multiple forms, but one of the most popular appears to be Golfer's CBD, whose products are finding their way into an increasing number of tour pros’ daily routines.

One of the tour pros who has added CBD to her bag is Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, who believes it will calm her nerves over important moments out on the golf course.

“There have been instances in the past when I’ve been nervous over a putt and not put my best stroke on it or not been able to control those nerves in a particular moment," said Matthew. "These products will help.

“It’s something I will definitely use going forward in tournaments. You sometimes think back to those occasions where having that extra bit of control over those nerves on a shot here or a shot there might have made a big difference.”

The former AIG Women’s Open champion has become an official brand ambassador and product development adviser with Golfer's CBD.

“It’s very exciting. I started using the products about six months ago and it’s been very beneficial for me,” she added. I’ve been doing a lot of fitness lately and recovery-wise, it’s been working great for me but there are the mental benefits too.”

Other tour players such as Jonathan Thomson and Matt Baldwin have opted for Golfer's CBD to help elevate their game to the next level.

Competition

Golfer’s CBD will be supplying Catriona Matthew’s Solheim team with a specially prepared CBD gift pack in Ohio next month.

To celebrate this, anyone making a purchase from Golfer’s CBD between now and September 1 will be entered into a prize draw to WIN A ROUND OF GOLF WITH CATRIONA MATTHEW at North Berwick Links in Autumn 2021.

Shop Golfer's CBD products here.