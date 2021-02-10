search
Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions

Golf News

Golfers fined for defying COVID restrictions

By Michael McEwan10 February, 2021
Bowring Park Golf Course
Police Scotland

Five golfers have been fined a total of £1,000 after being caught breaking lockdown rules in England.

The group were spotted playing at Bowring Park Golf Course near Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, despite the track currently being closed.

Golf courses in England have been shut since January 4 as part of tighter COVID-19 mitigation measures. 

• Tour pro explains weak Pebble Beach field

• Rangefinders to be allowed at US PGA C'ship

Police issued each of the five men - all in their 20s and 30s - with £200 fixed penalty notices for breaching the regulations. Green fees at Bowring Park, reckoned to be the first municipal golf course in England, usually cost around £10.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, condemned the actions of the group.

“The rules can’t be clearer," she said. "Stay at home unless it is for essential purposes such as to attend work or school.

“Bowring Park Golf course is closed in order to adhere to the current lockdown rules, so not only have the five golfers broken lockdown rules, they are also trespassing on the course.

• Chamblee slaughters Reed over rules row

• McIlroy blasts R&A and USGA over rules changes

“I’m astounded that at the current time, when our Covid rates remain high, people think they can break the rules and get away with it.

“Thankfully, our police colleagues responded quickly and issued fixed penalty notices to those breaking the rules. Hopefully, this gives out a clear warning that the rules are there to be followed and action will be taken against those breaking them.”

