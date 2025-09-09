Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The St Andrews Links Trust is offering golfers another chance to secure an Old Course tee time in 2026, albeit at a cost.

The ‘Swilcan Package’ is returning, with an application window opening tomorrow (September 10) and running through September 22.

Played over two consecutive days, golfers are guaranteed tee times on two courses at the Home of Golf, including one on the iconic Open Championship venue.

The package also includes £65 food & beverage credit for dining at St Andrews Links, £25 credit for any of our official retail outlets and complimentary range balls at the Golf Academy.

Now, the bit you’re waiting for: the price. For the high season (20 April to 18 October), the package will cost £700pp, while golfers will have to fork out £530pp during the shoulder season (1-19 April, 19-31 October).

For 2026, the application process has been simplified, so the category of an application will be determined automatically based on the dates selected. And it will be for a maximum of four golfers per application.

Applications can be made via an online form at any time during the window and are not processed on a first come first serve basis.

All applicants will receive an email receipt after submitting their application and will also be advised by email if they have been successful or unsuccessful before the end of October.

Once the application window has closed, a lottery will be drawn to determine the order of allocation. Due to the high demand for Old Course times, all applicants won’t be afforded a tee time.

It comes after the Trust removed the Old Course from the 2025/26 Winter Package. The application window for that is now closed, as golfers wait to hear if they’ve been succesful in securing tee times on New, Jubilee and Eden Courses.

The Trust said the reason for its omission is due to the beginning of a £10.5 million irrigation project across the Links which will begin on the Old Course this winter.

“It will optimise water usage and improve player experiences. The work will see the installation of 1,500 new sprinklers, more than doubling the current total,” read a note on the Links Trust website.

“While this is completed, there will be a restricted number of holes in play at any given time. With this in mind, the Old Course will only be available via the ballot this winter.”

The Winter Package cost groups £160 for tee times between December 2025 and 28 February 2026 and £175 in November 2025 and March 2026.

