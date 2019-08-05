Golfers, rejoice! We've just found your dream home!

Fancy living next to one of the world’s most historic and beloved golf clubs?



Then read on.

A new property development has opened up adjacent to Royal Dornoch, which ranked second in Golf Digest’s most recent list of the world’s top 100 golf courses.

The Royal Dornoch Golf Apartments from Kirkwood Homes promise ‘luxury in a timeless setting’, allowing visitors to make a sound investment and spend as long as they like perfecting their game – and they don’t even have to be a millionaire to afford one, with prices starting at just under £300,000.



That compares favourably with other golfing hot-beds. Property in St Andrews can cost in excess of £1.5 million, while a home near the Royal County Down in Northern Ireland – which, like Royal Dornoch, was designed by Old Tom – costs upwards of £700,000.



“Royal Dornoch will challenge even the most experienced of players,” said Colin Crombie, Kirkwood Homes managing director.



“The great thing about Kirkwood Home’s Dornoch apartments is that they are just yards away from the course itself, so anyone who wants to try to tame the Highland links can do so as many times as they want.



“The opportunity to buy a property so close to such a prestigious golf course does not come up very often, so these apartments are truly a unique opportunity and make a great base for golfers and holiday makers.”



Interested in finding out more? Click here or call 07984 571 100 between 11am and 5pm, Thursday to Monday