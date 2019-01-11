Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

Open champion Francesco Molinari and world No.1 Justin Rose have led the tributes to tennis star Andy Murray, who has announced his intention to retire this year.



Murray, 31, has enjoyed a remarkable career on the court. His Wimbledon victory in 2013 ended Britain’s 77-year wait for male winner of the year’s third Grand Slam. He won it again in 2016, as well as the US Open in 2012.



The Scot also won consecutive Olympic gold medals – at London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 – and reached world No.1. In addition to that, he was talismanic in helping Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015 for the first time since 1939.



However, after struggling to recover from hip surgery to fix an injury that has derailed his career over the last, Murray broke down in tears during a press conference overnight where he outlined that his career is drawing to a close… and perhaps as soon as next week’s first round of the Australian Open.

Such has been the impact Murray has made during his glittering career, tributes and encouragement have flooded in from all corners, with some top golfers taking time out to salute the Dunblane-born star, Molinari and Rose amongst them.

@andy_murray you’re an inspiration to all of us Andy, you should be very proud of what you’ve achieved but even more of who you are — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) January 11, 2019

What a career @andy_murray keep it going as everybody wants to watch you @Wimbledon in July mate. #🇬🇧GOAT



–– 3x Grand Slams

–– 2x Olympic gold medals

–– ATP Finals

–– 2016 world No.1

–– 14x Masters 1000 titles

–– 8x Grand Slam finals

–– 45 total ATP titles



Legend 🏆🏅🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/CYphhRvUcC — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) January 11, 2019

The architect of Europe’s most recent Ryder Cup victory, Thomas Bjorn, also offered his own tribute, as did 2016 Ryder Cupper Matt Fitzpatrick.

Keep going @andy_murray

Hope you somehow can come back to your best!

💪 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 11, 2019

Sad to see such a legend of the game considering retirement! Such a great guy and has achieved incredible things. https://t.co/GfDSruMdRn — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) January 11, 2019

Murray’s fellow Scots also tweeted their own appreciation of his outstanding career.

Just watched @andy_murray press conference. Tough watch but we can only wish him the best. Sending thoughts over to Aus that he himself not injury can determine what lies ahead #Murray#inspire#champion — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) January 11, 2019