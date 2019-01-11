search
HomeGolf NewsGolfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

Golf News

Golfers salute retiring tennis great Andy Murray

By Michael McEwan11 January, 2019
Andy Murray Wimbledon Tennis Justin Rose Francesco Molinari Thomas Bjorn Matt Fitzpatrick Richie Ramsay Paul Lawrie Twitter
Andy Murray

Open champion Francesco Molinari and world No.1 Justin Rose have led the tributes to tennis star Andy Murray, who has announced his intention to retire this year.

Murray, 31, has enjoyed a remarkable career on the court. His Wimbledon victory in 2013 ended Britain’s 77-year wait for male winner of the year’s third Grand Slam. He won it again in 2016, as well as the US Open in 2012.

The Scot also won consecutive Olympic gold medals – at London in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 – and reached world No.1. In addition to that, he was talismanic in helping Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015 for the first time since 1939.

However, after struggling to recover from hip surgery to fix an injury that has derailed his career over the last, Murray broke down in tears during a press conference overnight where he outlined that his career is drawing to a close… and perhaps as soon as next week’s first round of the Australian Open.

Such has been the impact Murray has made during his glittering career, tributes and encouragement have flooded in from all corners, with some top golfers taking time out to salute the Dunblane-born star, Molinari and Rose amongst them.

The architect of Europe’s most recent Ryder Cup victory, Thomas Bjorn, also offered his own tribute, as did 2016 Ryder Cupper Matt Fitzpatrick.

Murray’s fellow Scots also tweeted their own appreciation of his outstanding career.

