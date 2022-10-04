search
Golfers urged to "go green" with Sustainablity Scorecard

Golf News

Golfers urged to "go green" with Sustainablity Scorecard

By bunkered.co.uk04 October, 2022
Golfers are being encouraged to make a personal contribution to the environment by checking out the brand new ‘Sustainability Scorecard’.  

The scorecard is the first of a number of initiatives that will be rolled out as part of the first Sustainable Golf Week.

The brainchild of the GEO Foundation, Sustainable Golf Week runs from now until Sunday and is intended to be both a reflection and celebration of the great sustainability work being conducted throughout the world of golf, while also providing stimulus to promote a greener future for the game.

With 18 tips included on the sustainability scorecard, golfers can track their progress throughout the week with tasks as simple as avoiding single use plastic and taking an interest in your local clubs’ community initiatives.

Presented like a traditional scorecard, a front and back nine of tips offer an ideal starting point for golfers to integrate more sustainable habits into their normal golfing lives.

“When it comes to environmental stewardship and climate action, even the smallest decision can make a huge difference,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the international non-profit GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

“Whether it’s sharing a ride to the golf course, walking instead of taking a golf cart, or looking carefully at the equipment we purchase, every small change by over 60 million golfers can have a massive impact. Ensuring we provide a world where golf is still playable for future generations,'' he added.  

With a range of daily highlights, features and social activity available to interact with throughout the week, GEO has focused on five key topics - grassroots clubs and courses, tournaments, developments and innovations - with an aim to stimulate and encourage positive climate action from those involved.  

Whether it’s land conservation or water management, Sustainable Golf Week is designed to help connect people across golf to explore ways to tackle the biggest environmental challenges that golf and society faces.  

To find out more about Sustainable Golf Week and GEO Foundation, visit the website or follow Sustainable Golf on social media. 

