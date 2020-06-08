Golfers urged to "remain local" following Government warning

Scottish Golf has called for golfers to demonstrate “good individual judgement” when it comes to travelling to courses during Phase 1 of the country’s coronavirus lockdown exit.

It emerged over the weekend that a letter from Joe FitzPatrick MSP, the Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, and Mel Young, chair of sportscotland, was sent to the chief executives of sports afforded the opportunity to resume play in recent weeks.

It warned that recommendations on travelling a “broad five miles” to play sport could be put into law following reports that a minority of people have not been sticking to the guidelines.

The letter added: “This is something we do not want to do, but may have to if we think it is necessary for the collective safety and wellbeing of everyone.

“We ask that you reinforce this with your clubs and members as a matter of urgency.”

Scottish Golf confirmed to bunkered.co.uk this evening that it was one of the organisations to receive the letter.



In a statement, it added: “It is important that we all play our part by applying good individual judgement and Scottish Golf remains consistent in its message to all golfers that they should remain local for exercise, in adherence with government restrictions.

“This advice is not for the golf club to determine or police but we would ask our community to co-operate with the guidance to make sure that everyone can continue to benefit from golf’s return.”

Restrictions on playing golf in Scotland were eased on May 28, more than two months after courses were closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.