Golf’s most stylish tour makes welcome return

The Trilby Tour, one of the most stylish tours in golf, is set to make a welcome return in 2022.

Initially founded in 2007, the amateur circuit folded after running into financial difficulties.

However, the tour has been taken on by new owners Darwin Escapes, and will make its long-awaited return this year.

Golf and leisure firm Darwin has made a number of changes to the format, most notably the addition of female golfers who will compete against their male counterparts.

Tour bosses say the changes have been made to modernise it and give it a more professional feel.

In particular they are focusing on TV production, with highlights packages to be broadcast on Sky Sports, and clothing, with all players to be kitted out by Glenmuir.

This year’s tour will be played across a series of events across Scotland, as well as the south-east and north of England.

The best players from each event will qualify for the Grand Final at Dundonald Links, Darwin’s flagship course, where a field of 60 will battle it out in September for the title.

The three-month schedule gets under way on June 13 with the Trilby Tour Championship of Oxfordshire at The Springs Resort & Golf Club.

After that it heads to Carus Green on June 27 for The Trilby Tour Championship of Cumbria, then the Trilby Tour Championship of Yorkshire at Kilnwick Percy on July 4 and the Trilby Tour Championship of Ayrshire at Dundonald Links on August 15.

The top 15 players from each event – 10 men and five women – will then head to Ayrshire to compete in The Grand Final on September 19.

Players get a number of benefits as part of the reduced entry fee of £260, including Glenmuir clothing, a practice round, food and prizes on the day and a voucher booklet for special offers at Darwin Escapes’ golf venues, plus the chance to feature on Sky Sports who will be broadcasting all the events in a highlights package.

“I'm thrilled to be part of the all-new Trilby Tour for 2022,” said Sky Sports golf presenter Sarah Stirk, one of those taking part.

“The game is in really good shape right now, and it’s great to see the Trilby Tour moving forward since Darwin Escapes purchased it last year.

“Not only is it now fully refreshed, with some great new partners, it also has women playing head-to-head with the men for the coveted title of Trilby Tour Champion. I can't wait to be part of the show.”

“We can't wait to get going with the 2022 Trilby Tour,” added Ashley Pheasant, Darwin Escapes’ head of golf.

“When we set out on this journey, we wanted to make this the best amateur golf tour in the country.

“With the changes we have made, we are providing additional value for competitors and are thrilled to see all our championships return to Sky Sports. It is fitting that we will have both men and women competing for the first time at Dundonald Links, the home of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.”

Entries for the Trilby Tour are now open.

To enter, visit trilbytour.co.uk.