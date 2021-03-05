GolPhin launches all-new tournament to get kids into golf

Innovative Scottish company GolPhin has launched an all-new junior tournament as part of its MyPathway2Golf programme aimed at driving engagement and interest in golf among kids.

The tournament, named the ‘MyPathway2Golf Junior Team Championships’, will be sponsored by GolPhin, as well as others who are yet to be revealed. It will feature an exciting new team golf format and will be available for keen young golfers aged 4-17.

Designed to encourage kids to play more golf more often, the youngsters can earn points on the MyPathway2Golf Leaderboard, giving them the opportunity to be selected to play for their club in the tournament’s regional and national finals.

These points can be earned by kids on the world-class MyPathway2Golf app by participating and improving their game on the MyPathway2Golf 'Pyramid of Progression' leaderboard.

“MyPathway2Golf is really helping golf clubs recruit and retain more and more kids into golf,” said Alan Tait, managing director UK for GolPhin. “Engaging with the parents, and inspiring young golfers to get off their computer games and choosing to play more golf more often is what it is all about.”

Clubs will put forward four youngsters per team for the competition - each team being able to compete in one of three categories: mixed, boys or girls.

“Kids love playing in teams and our schools programme is all about children playing our golf games in teams,” said Calum McPherson, Founder and CEO of GolPhin.

“We also believe it is critical to build foundations for equality, which is why we’ve got team categories for boys, girls and mixed teams. This makes our format unique, very flexible and encourages an equal split of boys and girls.”

Clubs who already utilise MyPathway2Golf can put forward two teams free of charge, paying an additional £40 for each extra team entered into the competition. Clubs who do not already benefit from the forward-thinking programme can enter a team at £80 per entry.

The new-look tournament will also comprise three separate age categories featuring different formats for the regional and national finals, which are set to take place at Turnberry in August. As a result, the tournament is being dubbed the ‘Race to Turnberry’.

Players in the 5-9 age bracket will compete in a flag over nine holes format, 10-13 will battle it out using Stableford and the 14-17 age bracket will use medal play.



“We are delighted to support the great work the guys at GolPhin are doing,” said Ricky Hall, director of golf at Turnberry. “Opening our doors to young golfers, especially with this amazing new format, is a real pleasure for me and my team.”

The announcement has gone down well at grassroots level, with clubs very much looking forward to teeing off at the new junior-focused tournament.

“This is great news from GolPhin,” said Iain Darroch, head professional at West Kilbride Golf Club. “Giving the kids at the club something to aim for is terrific and we are looking forward to getting the kids back on the course after lockdown and for a trip down to Turnberry in August.”

The unveiling of this new tournament is just the latest development from GolPhin that proves their commitment to getting kids loving golf.

The company also recently launched its very own education materials, Edu GolPhin, designed to help schools deliver a literacy, numeracy and health and wellbeing programme through the medium of golf, which will inspire a future generation of junior golfers.