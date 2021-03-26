GolPhin: The Scottish company that's revolutionising junior golf

It is the million-dollar question that every organisation, club, official and volunteer has tried to answer for years: how do you get more children to take up golf?



Everybody has an opinion. Innovative Scottish company GolPhin, however, has something different. It has a solution. A proven, established solution.

The multi award-winning junior equipment brand has developed a series of bespoke tools designed to make the game more appealing to children from three to 18 years of age.

Those tools include EduGolphin, a holistic experience delivered in schools designed to reach out to kids who might not otherwise be introduced to the game, and MyPathway2Golf, a complete and comprehensive programme that is designed to help clubs inspire young players to become hooked on the game, creating tomorrow’s golf club members in the process.



MyPathway2Golf, meantime, was enhanced last year with the introduction of the MyPathway2Golf app, an innovative, age-appropriate and high-quality product.

Launched at the PGA Show in Orlando in January 2020, the app – which is available to kids through golf clubs that have signed up to the programme – is available on both Apple and Android. It includes a wide range of games to play, quizzes, knowledge of the game, fitness and wellbeing ideas, and skills challenges, as well as short course designs, growth mindset, leaderboards, messaging and class planning.

Tellingly, GolPhin’s programmes have been adopted by some of the biggest and most influential organisations in the game, including the PGA of America, PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, PGA of Germany and England Golf, as well as numerous local authorities, several charities, the Leadbetter Academies and Golf Saudi.



Lee Dolby, England Golf’s Junior Participation Manager, said: “England Golf’s approach is to work with organisations who can help us grow junior golf participation and membership. Working with GolPhin helps increase the options available to clubs, school and professionals through a proven range of support programmes that can help recruit and retain young people across the country.”

Keir McNicoll, the PGA Head Professional at Carnoustie Golf Links, is a long-standing advocate of GolPhin’s participation programmes and uses them to develop the next generation at the iconic Open Championship venue.

“GolPhin is much more than just a junior golf equipment company,” said McNicoll. “They have invested a huge amount of time, effort and money into improving junior golf and the passion they show towards growing the game is industry-leading.”

Calum McPherson, the founder and managing director of GolPhin, added: “Working in partnership with governing bodies, golf clubs, PGA pros, charities and youth organisations is proving the point that a collaborative approach helps to boost junior golf participation. Our innovative approach to product development and programming are helping our partners enhance their junior golf offerings, making golf more relevant, more accessible and more affordable.

“A collaborative approach is key. No one organisation has all the answers or all the assets needed to make change happen. We are very proud of our impact thus far and look forward to more exciting projects coming up soon.”

• For more information on GolPhin, EduGolphin or MyPathway2Golf, log-on to golphin.com or email info@golphin.com.