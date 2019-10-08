search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors

Golf News

GONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors

By Michael McEwan08 October, 2019
Ruchill Golf in Glasgow Golf In Scotland Closures golf courses Glasgow City Council
Ruchill Golf Course

Glasgow City Council has permanently closed one of its six municipal golf courses, bunkered.co.uk has learned.

Ruchill Golf Course, in Maryhill, closed at the end of August in what the council claimed was a temporary measure due to staff shortages. 

However, it is our understanding that there are no plans to re-open the popiuar nine-hole track.

Together with the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as its two nine-hole sisters - Knightswood and Alexandra Park – Ruchill had been facing an uncertain future ever since the council opened a public consultation into their future earlier in the year. 

• Another Scottish course could close this week

• NE club in "challenging financial position"

That consultation closed in July and is currently in review, with a decision on the what to do with the courses expected next month. 

However, it appears to have come too late for Ruchill after a well-placed source told bunkered.co.uk that it is "definitely not re-opening". 

WATCH - MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME

This is in spite of Bailie Norman MacLeod, who had been heading up a working party looking at the future of golf in Glasgow, telling golfers of his "huge personal commitment" and "huge ambition" to preserving all six courses. 

He told a public meeting in August: "There’s no hidden agenda of selling off any of the council courses to developers.”

• Trump gets go-ahead to build second course

The decision to close Ruchill comes ten years after the course underwent a huge transformation and was re-opened by Ryder Cup hero Colin Montgomerie after a long campaign by local golfers. 

It is the latest Scottish course to close this year, following Eastwood, Mount Ellen, Letham Grange and Brunston Castle, with Dundee municipal Camperdown slated for closure at the end of 2020. 

bunkered.co.uk has contacted Glasgow City Council for comment.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ruchill

Related Articles - Golf in Glasgow

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Closures

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Glasgow City Council

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

GONE! Glasgow course is latest to close its doors
North-East club facing “challenging financial position”
FIRST LOOK! Images released of Italy's 2022 Ryder Cup course
"I'm going to look like a different person" - DeChambeau plans to beef up
Another Scottish club at risk of closure this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow