GONE! Popular Scottish event won't be played in 2020

For the second successive year, the Scottish Hydro Challenge will be absent from the Challenge Tour schedule.



The provisional schedule for the second-tier circuit was released earlier today. Conspicuous by its absence was the Scottish event.

A mainstay of the Challenge Tour since its launch in 2006, the Scottish Hydro Challenge quickly cemented itself as one of the most popular and lucrative events on the schedule.

However, a four-year agreement between the Scottish Government, Macdonald Hotels and SSE to stage the event expired after the 2018 edition, won by Scotland’s David Law.



In a text to bunkered.co.uk, tournament promoter Iain Stoddart confirmed that, as things stand, the tournament won’t be taking place in 2020 but said he remains hopeful that a new event can be added to the schedule.



The Scottish Challenge was first played in 2006, with England’s Sam Walker winning at Murcar Links. It then spent two years at Cardrona before moving, in 2009, to Spey Valley where it has been staged every year since.

The event has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Scots, with Jamie McLeary, George Murray and the aforementioned Law, above, all getting their hands on the trophy.



Brooks Koepka’s victory in 2013 proved to be the launchpad for the great things the four-time major winner and former world No.1 has gone to achieve. Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston succeeded the American as champion in 2014.



News of the Scottish Hydro Challenge being lost from the Challenge Tour comes amid ongoing rumours that the Scottish Senior Open won’t feature on the 2020 Staysure Tour schedule.

The event, won this year recently by former Open champion Paul Lawrie, was first played at Royal Aberdeen in 2020. However, it has been without a title sponsor since Prostate Cancer UK’s two-year deal expired following the 2016 edition.



In an email to bunkered.co.uk last month, a Staysure Tour representative refused to either confirm or deny the rumours of the event’s demise, saying only: “We are currently finalising the 2020 Staysure Tour schedule and we will make an announcement in January.”