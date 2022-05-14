“Good riddance”: Social media roasts Sergio Garcia after tantrum

Sergio Garcia made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was caught ranting at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Unhappy with a ruling, the former Masters champion appeared to confirm he wants to quit the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV series, saying: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”

Social media was quick to jump on the Ryder Cup legend’s comments, with Garcia facing heavy criticism.

• Exclusive: New course planned to attract majors



• New track shut due to "unacceptable" greens

Some users branded him a “cry baby”, while others mocked the Spaniard for his outburst.

Nobody is watching the PGA because of Sergio Garcia. He's a sniveling baby who takes to damn long to do anything. Good riddance. — GO DAWGS! (@fdub253) May 6, 2022

WTF is going on in some players head ????

Not enough 💵 on the @PGATOUR ???

Not well organized ? Bad schedule ?

Bad courses ? Bad crowed ? Before the LIV , looks like they were happy ! UNGRATEFULNESS !!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #education — Mike Lorenzo-Vera (@MikeLorenzoVer1) May 6, 2022

I speak for everyone when I say NO ONE cares about Sergio Garcia leaving the PGA Tour 😂 — Santino🇵🇭 (@The1AndOnly383) May 5, 2022

I’d love to see the @PGATOUR fire a preemptive surprise attack and immediately suspend Sergio Garcia. He did say “I can’t wait” so give him what he wants. — Franklin Burns (@Franklinburns96) May 5, 2022

… is Sergio Garcia just a Spanish version of Patrick Reed? — Samantha Marks (@SamanthaSMarks) May 5, 2022

If this isn’t peak Sergio Garcia, I don’t know what is.



Nothing like announcing to the world you’re headed to LIV Golf than by dropping the news while arguing with a rules official. pic.twitter.com/8BaZHggunL — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 5, 2022

The first event of the LIV Series is scheduled to take place at Centurion Club near London next month, and Garcia’s representatives confirmed he has requested a release from the PGA Tour in order to play.

• PGA still in dark over Mickelson participation



• Lee Westwood finally confirms LIV request

He is the fourth player to officially reveal their plans to participate, after Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland.

Several other big names, including former major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson, are also thought to be on the verge of joining.