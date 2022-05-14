search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“Good riddance”: Social media roasts Sergio Garcia after tantrum

Golf News

“Good riddance”: Social media roasts Sergio Garcia after tantrum

By Jamie Hall06 May, 2022
Sergio Garcia PGA Tour LIV Golf Invitational Series Saudi Golf League Wells Fargo Championship Trending
Sergio Garcia Tantrum

Sergio Garcia made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was caught ranting at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Unhappy with a ruling, the former Masters champion appeared to confirm he wants to quit the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV series, saying: “I can’t wait to leave this tour.”

Social media was quick to jump on the Ryder Cup legend’s comments, with Garcia facing heavy criticism.

• Exclusive: New course planned to attract majors

• New track shut due to "unacceptable" greens

Some users branded him a “cry baby”, while others mocked the Spaniard for his outburst.

The first event of the LIV Series is scheduled to take place at Centurion Club near London next month, and Garcia’s representatives confirmed he has requested a release from the PGA Tour in order to play.

• PGA still in dark over Mickelson participation

• Lee Westwood finally confirms LIV request

He is the fourth player to officially reveal their plans to participate, after Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland.

Several other big names, including former major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson, are also thought to be on the verge of joining.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf Invitational Series

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Wells Fargo Championship

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow