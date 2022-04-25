Grace Crawford wins Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open

Grace Crawford’s stunning final round performance helped her become the first home winner of the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open for two decades.

20 years had passed without a Scottish victory since Heather Stirling in 2002. However, Crawford’s four-shot victory ended the streak.

At 15 years old, she was not even born at the time of Stirling's win - and it also meant she entered the record books as the youngest winner since Leona Maguire in 2009.

• Matty Wilson wins Battle Trophy



• Scottish Golf appoints Solheim Cup legend



Crawford went into Sunday at Royal Troon tied for the lead with Ellinor Sudow. However, the teenager flew out of the blocks with three birdies in a row.

She reached the turn in 32 to lead by three from Thalia Kirby, then held her nerve on the back nine to record a score of 68.

After her round, the teen said: “I’m super pleased, it wasn’t easy out there. I got off to a good start, I was hitting some good irons and converting off it.

“After that I just kept it steady as it was still anyone’s game; if I did it on the front nine someone else could have done it on the back.

• PGA Tour pro hit with bizarre penalty



• Is Anthony Kim set for a return to golf?



“My nerves were fine, I was just enjoying it, this is what you work towards. This is my highest achievement yet, it’s a great competition to win. I always imagined winning it and it’s just great to do it. Being the first Scottish winner in 20 years is special as well.”

Crawford was the only player to finish under par for the week on four-under. Kirby was runner-up on level par, with Sudow in third three shots further back.

