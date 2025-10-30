Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Graeme McDowell arrived late to Hong Kong Golf Club on Wednesday morning. His golf clubs didn’t.

And for that, the former US Open champion says he “probably got what I deserved.”

McDowell made a slow start to the Hong Kong Open on Thursday, carding a one-under par 69 to trail his fellow Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin by nine shots in a first round littered with low scores.

Much of McDowell’s rust, however, could be explained by preparation that was anything but ideal.

“I actually had a golf day in Florida on Monday that I had scheduled badly, which meant that I wasn’t scheduled to land here until 5am Wednesday morning,” he told bunkered.co.uk in Fanling.

“Flights were all on time, landed Wednesday morning and my luggage didn’t show up. Brian [O’Donovan], the local pro here, let me borrow his set yesterday. The airport actually hadn’t located my bags at that point – they didn’t know where they were – so I obviously was preparing myself mentally that I may have to play with a random set of clubs today.”

McDowell is grateful that his airline got his bag on the next flight, but that only arrived in Hong Kong at 5am, just over six hours before his first round tee time in the $2million International Series event.

“Kenny [Comboy], my caddie, went to the airport and picked them up by hand,” he explained. “They may not have been able to be delivered in time to the hotel to be able to get them to come out and play today. Cathay Pacific did a nice job and it was nice to get the old faithfuls back in my hands.

“Apologies to the tournament for showing up at 5am on a Wednesday morning in the first place. It’s not really how I like to conduct myself and how I like to prepare, but like I say, it was a bit of a schedule clash. I really wanted to come to this event with everything that we’re playing for this week. Then when the clubs didn’t show up, that was probably what I deserved.”

Alongside 28 of his other LIV colleagues, McDowell chose to play in Hong Kong with the incentive of invites to the Masters and Open Championship in 2026. The 46-year-old has not played a major in five years and would need a minor miracle with 86 players above him on the leaderboard.

“I played like a man that’s had two months off,” he admitted. “A little under-prepped and underplayed coming into this one.

“I didn’t really play great out there today. One-under par is not a particularly good effort on this golf course because it’s certainly there for you.”

