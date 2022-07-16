search
Graeme McDowell blasts "idiotic comments" after Open shotgun start claim

Golf News

Graeme McDowell blasts “idiotic comments” after Open shotgun start claim

By Jamie Hall16 July, 2022
Graeme McDowell The Open The 150th Open LIV Golf LIV Series
Graeme Mc Dowell The 150Th Open Shotgun Start

Graeme McDowell took aim at “idiotic comments” - in response to his suggestion the Open should feature a shotgun start.

The former US Open champion, one of several players to have made the switch to LIV Golf, took to Twitter to claim a shotgun start could have improved the tournament’s slow play problem.

His suggestion did not go down well on the social media platform, and the former Ryder Cup star was slated for his comments.

• Hatton dismisses Gooch 'slow play' beef

• WATCH: Rory holes incredible bunker shot at Open

But a short time later the major winner returned to the platform to claim he had been indulging in some “click bait”.

“Love some of the idiotic comments below,” he wrote.

“Clearly some click bait here. There’s not a more pure form of our sport than the Open.

“The majors are sacred and their history and tradition should always be preserved. The other 48 weeks leave room for multiple platforms within the sport.”

• Positive signs for Robert MacIntyre

• Tiger: This could be my last St Andrews Open

LIV, the controversial Saudi-backed series, features shotgun starts and 54-hole, no-cut events.

A number of players, including McDowell, have been handed suspensions by the PGA Tour as a result of their participation, although he is among a group who have resigned their membership in any case.

