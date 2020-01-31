search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGraeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning

Golf News

Graeme McDowell hit with bizarre slow play warning

By Michael McEwan31 January, 2020
Graeme Mc Dowell

It looks as though the European Tour is taking no prisoners in its crackdown on slow play.

Just ask Graeme McDowell.

The former US Open champion was given a warning for his pace during the second round of the Saudi International - after stopping to give an on-course interview to the tour’s TV broadcast partner Sky Sports.

‘In play’ interviews with Sky’s Tim Barter have become a feature of the coverage over the past few years and have passed largely without incident.

Until today, that is.

• First Scots course closure of 2020 confirmed

• If the Ryder Cup was played today...

• Premier Golf League - What we know so far

G-Mac’s interview left him 50 yards behind his playing partners for his second shot… prompting a rules official to drive up in his buggy and give the Northern Irishman a warning.

Under the terms of the tour’s new slow play policy, that bad time will now follow McDowell for the rest of the event and could potential cost him a shot.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

After signing for a two-under 68 that leaves him on eight-under-par at the halfway stage – just two off the lead held by Victor Perez – McDowell explained what happened when he wrapped up his interview with Barter.

“When I got up there, I was first to go and I had 215 yards into the wind and it was a difficult shot,” explained G-Mac. 

• What does Lowry think will become a "fifth major"?

• Reed defiant in face of "cheating" criticism

“I’d have called a time out if that had been something that was automatic in my brain but it’s the last thing I think of out there.

“I called a time out after I hit the shot but the referee was not really willing to give me any kind of room for error at all. That kind of upset my rhythm for a couple of holes but, hey, we’ve got to play faster. Slow golf doesn’t help the viewer, it doesn’t help the club golfer at the weekend and, yeah, we’ve just got to play faster.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA
Plan to save Glasgow munis “ignored” by city officials
MSP hits out at proposed Glasgow course closures
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
R&A & USGA look set to clash with golf’s big equipment brands

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow