Graeme McDowell believes Rory McIlroy won’t be able to cope with the weight of a nation on his shoulders at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy is returning to his homeland to compete for the first time since completing the career grand slam at Augusta National in April.

But McDowell thinks this Open Championship at Royal Portrush – the Dunluce Links just an hour up the road from McIlroy’s hometown of Holywood – might be a step too far.

McIlroy has spoken at length this week about relishing an Open in front of his adoring home fans.

After missing the cut here in 2019, when he had a quadruple bogey on his very first hole, McIlroy admitted he was overwhelmed and now wants to embrace being the Pied Piper of the links.

But McDowell, a Portrush native, thinks this level of expectation might be impossible for McIlroy to handle.

“I think Rory is going to have too much emotion to deal with this week,” the former US Open champion told Sky Sports.

“I hope he competes but I think it’s going to be very difficult for him with the weight on his shoulders and the weight of a country on his back.”

After making the cut on a triumphant homecoming here in 2019, McDowell is in the Sky Sports studio this week having missed out at Open Final qualifying.

With forecasted rain set to cause havoc later on in the week, McDowell is leaning towards Jon Rahm as his favourite to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday.

“Playing golf in the wet is an art form,” McDowell added. “It’s very hard to pick a guy out there that we think is really good at it because they’re all spoiled and play in the sunshine most of the time.

“It’s going to sound a little biased but Jon Rahm is popping out to me.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.