Graeme McDowell is desperate to be the next European Ryder Cup captian – but still isn’t sure whether he can salvage his career in blue and gold.

When the next home match was confirmed for the Adare Manor resort in Limerick six years ago, four-time Ryder Cup winner McDowell was earmarked as the obvious choice as captain.

That apparent inevitability turned into a remote possibility in 2022 when the Northern Irishman joined LIV Golf with European greats like Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.

During the fraught first stages of this LIV split, it appeared that Europe’s captaincy conveyor belt had been destroyed with the legends giving up their playing rights on the DP World Tour banned from returning to the contest in leadership positions.

Luke Donald came to the rescue, of course, masterminding back-to-back wins in Rome and at Bethpage Black, and the ball is now firmly in his court to take on the challenge of a historic “threepeat.”

But should the Englishman decide to step away from the demanding role, the picture becomes unclear again. Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari have been touted as potential successors for Donald, but McDowell is itching to be considered too.

“It’s on my mind, but being honest with you, I don’t know what to do about it,” McDowell told bunkered.co.uk when asked about Adare Manor, just after missing the cut by one at the LINK Hong Kong Open in the International Series.

“I don’t know whether it should be on my mind at all, as in if it’s something that’s not possible politically. If that’s the case, clearly I’ll be disappointed, but I’ll obviously understand why. The world is where it is. People will say, you know, I’ll get what I deserve, which, you know, I’m not really sure I totally agree with that, right?

“People will say I don’t deserve it and I’m responsible for a lot of what’s happened. But I’m a very, very small cog in this big wheel.

“The divisiveness has come from the best players in the world. It hasn’t came from the 40-somethings like myself that, you know, are just trying to eke out a living and staying competitive on an opportunity that was presented to us, which would have been crazy to say no to from a business point of view.

“I don’t know if it’s something that’s going to be unachievable. I’m not sure if it’s something that’s potentially on the radar. I only saw a couple of comments where Luke said maybe he doesn’t want to do it a third time.

“Justin Rose doesn’t want it because he wants to play. Rory is obviously not even close, right? He doesn’t want to be playing captain. So it’s kind of like, who’s it going to be? And why couldn’t it be me?

“I would love to be the olive branch that potentially puts some of this back together again.”

McDowell knows the landscape is precarious and even after settling fines of well over £1million with the DP World Tour for playing in conflicting LIV events, much more would need to happen if the 46-year-old was ever to get the top job.

“I’ve cleared my fines,” he confirmed. “I’m not a European Tour member simply because I didn’t want to incur any more fines. I didn’t feel like I would play enough golf to merit taking a membership. But whatever it took, I would do, aside from giving up my LIV status. Clearly I want a tour to play on and I’m looking forward to playing in ’26.

“But beyond that, anything they need me to do, I would do. LIV will be finished by August. Do I play more in Europe to support the players, to be there, to communicate? Of course. I’d be more than happy to do that.”

Another little known complication for McDowell and other LIV players with captaincy aspirations is an obscure ruling that was introduced by the DP World Tour in 2018. It states that players cannot captain or vice-captain for the European team if they have relinquished their membership in any given season.

McDowell is realistic about his chances given the roadblocks ahead of him.

“I think about it but I really don’t know what to do about it at the minute,” he admitted. “I don’t want to be presumptuous by putting my hat into the ring. Because it may be something that the powers that be within Ryder Cup Europe are saying, well, that’s just not possible.

“If it is possible, I will certainly do everything that I can to be the best Ryder Cup captain I can be. And obviously, I’d love to sit down with Ryder Cup Europe and, if it’s a possibility, find out what they would need me to do.

“As we move into the off-season, I’ll certainly make a few calls and see where the world stands. It would be the greatest moment of my life to stand there at Adare Manor as the Ryder Cup captain.

“I’d love to do it. It’d be special.”

