He didn’t even hit a ball on his return home to Portrush, but last week’s Open Championship still gave Graeme McDowell plenty to ponder.

It was a strange, almost unsettling feeling for McDowell as the golf world descended on his hometown, knowing he had failed to qualify for the major that mattered so much to him.

Unlike six years ago when he teed off on the Dunluce Links with a tear in his eye and his nation behind him, McDowell spent an unfamiliar week in Portrush restricted to the sidelines.

So instead, McDowell kept busy on the microphone, accepting work from European Tour Productions and impressing with his unrivalled course insight on Sky Sports and the R&A’s “World Feed” coverage.

“Once I got over the initial bittersweetness of not playing, I just had to compartmentalise and focus on trying to do a good job at what I was doing,” the former US Open champion tells bunkered.co.uk.

“Number one reason why I did it was because it was Portrush and I wanted be part of what is always a special week.

“But then… is there any TV in my future? Potentially when I’m done playing golf, it was always something that I wanted to dip my toe into to see if I liked it. And last week was a way to have a little chip at it and see if there’s anything there.”

So is there?

“I think I enjoyed it,” he says. “First and foremost. I mean, I gained a definite appreciation for the skill level involved in being very, very good at it, you know, surrounded by guys like, you know, Ewan Murray and Nick Dougherty and Andrew Cotter and Ken Brown. “These guys are really good at what they do, you know, be able to look at a picture and tell a story and be incredibly knowledgeable about the players involved. “It was a grind. It was a long weekend and I watched a lot of golf. But I enjoyed it. “Being able to dip my toe in and have a look around at all the different tours and all the different productions, from LIV to the PGA Tour to the European Tour to Sky, NBC, CBS – everything that goes into all this stuff is very interesting.” McDowell, 45, is clearly thinking ahead. After signing a one-year contract extension with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC team last winter, his future on the LIV league beyond September is again in doubt. • Bryson DeChambeau makes temporary LIV Golf caddie change • Lee Westwood set to reunite with legendary caddie on LIV Golf

He is 32nd in LIV’s season standings and can only guarantee himself a place on the breakaway circuit by moving inside the top 24 (Open Zone) in the final three events on the calendar.

“I’m still very, very focused on playing competitively,” he says. “I love playing. I mean, 20, 25 week a year schedule doing that, I’m not quite sure if I’ve got the want or the ability to do that.

“But if I get into the top 24, I’m in great shape. If I don’t, there are no guarantees. “I think we’ve got a great dynamic on Smash. As the number four guy, I think I’m pulling my weight for sure. I’d be confident that potentially that I could play next year. “But say I was done with LIV at the end of this year and I got unceremoniously dumped out, what would I do? Would I go back to the European Tour for a year, take up a year’s membership and one of my exemptions there? Or would I make the jump into the media world?” Food for thought, indeed. There is also the small matter of a Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027 that McDowell would love to be involved in, but right now he is focusing only on his own results. That starts here at LIV’s UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club in the Staffordshire countryside. “It would really just depend on how I feel, how I feel my game is, how my health is, what the world would look like from a media point of view,” he says about a future career in TV. “But hopefully it’s straight back out here on LIV. My number one goal would be to play out here again next season. And then we can keep pushing this conversation down the road. Eventually I’m going to have to say, ‘all right, let’s have this conversation.’ “But in the meantime, I’ll continue to talk to some of these media outlets and maybe do a little training on the side, you know, just to get myself ready. I feel like I know a lot of these guys very well and I understand the sport. I’d give it a go for a year or two just to see if I like it. “I’ve never had a real job before, so I’m not sure how I’d handle it.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.