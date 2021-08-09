search
Grant Forrest achieves "dream" with maiden European Tour win

Golf News

Grant Forrest achieves “dream” with maiden European Tour win

By Ryan Crombie09 August, 2021
Grant Forrest European Tour Fairmont St Andrews Hero Open Tour News
Grant Forrest Title Win

Grant Forrest sealed his maiden European Tour win after a rollercoaster final round at the Hero Open.

The Scot entered the final day at Fairmont St Andrews in a share of the lead with compatriot Calum Hill and, while it looked like a direct shoot-out between the pair, Englishman James Morrison posted a stunning final round of 63 to take the clubhouse lead.

Forrest, after a bogey on the 16th hole, stood on the 17th tee trailing by one shot. However, the dogged Scot played the final two holes in two-under to claim his first-ever European Tour win.

• Check out this $47 MILLION Pebble Beach mansion

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

"There are so many emotions," said Forrest after his victory. "To do it in front of everyone who has come up to support me - the last year and a half has been a real challenge on and off the course so I'm just delighted.

"We've been through quite a lot as a family and to do it here, it's what I've always dreamed of, to win on the European Tour. I think there's a big party at the in-laws tonight.

"I saw the scoreboard and I knew what I needed to do. Our big thing all day was one shot at a time, let's just keep hitting shots and I hit a great nine iron into 17 nice and close, and that really helps, and then two great shots into 18 - it was a great way to finish."

• Scottish Open to join the PGA Tour from next year

• Could Rory Sabbatini play in the Ryder Cup?

The 28-year-old’s victory is the first by a Scot on home soil on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie in 2012.

The stunning victory, in his 77th event, will now move Forrest into the top 200 in the Official World Golf Rankings and the top-40 on the Race to Dubai Rankings.

