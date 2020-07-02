search
HomeGolf NewsGreenie suffers gruesome injury after being struck by stray ball

Golf News

Greenie suffers gruesome injury after being struck by stray ball

By bunkered.co.uk27 June, 2020
Portlethen Greenie Injured

A greenkeeper at a Scottish golf course has shared photos of a gruesome head injury he sustained after being struck by an errant shot yesterday.

Neil Sadler, the course manager at Portlethen Golf Club located just to the south of Aberdeen, required hospital treatment after the accident.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, he shared pictures of the injuries he sustained.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES - READER DISCRETION ADVISED

“Yesterday I was hit by a stray golf ball,” he wrote. “After 2 visits to A&E they stuck me back together. I was lucky. Please take care when working on tour courses! Bump caps ordered!”

Replying to a follower, he added that he is recovering well from the frightening incident.

“Feels like a hangover from hell,” he added. “Could of [sic] been a lot worse!”

On Thursday, another course manager, Pitlochry’s Stuart Griffiths, was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being involved in what the club later described as a “traumatic experience”.

It was reported that Griffiths was trapped under a tractor after getting into difficulties on an embankment.

Despite sustaining serious injuries, he is reportedly comfortable and expected to make a full recovery.

Everybody at bunkered.co.uk wishes both Neil and Stuart full and speedy recoveries.

