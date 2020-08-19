Greens destroyed at top Scots course after chemical 'blunder'

The greens at one of the most popular courses in Aberdeen are to be relaid after the existing surfaces were badly damaged by “the erroneous application of a strong chemical”.

According to the Evening Telegraph, the blunder at Kings Links Golf Course happened in June and it has left the greens increasingly bare and dry to the point that they are now almost unplayable.

Sport Aberdeen, which operates the course, has begun the process of repairing the damaged surfaces in tandem with maintenance contractor Idverde and the Sports Turf Research Institute.



However, owing to the extent of the damage, the work is not expected to be complete until next season, with temporary greens in play until then.

Prices for pay-and-play customers will be reduced to reflect the changes and a new head greenkeeper has been appointed to look after the course.

The managing director of Sport Aberdeen, Alistair Robertson, said: “I want to offer my sincere apologies to our Kings Links golfers and also to the three associated golf clubs and their respective members.

“I am devastated at this development as we have worked hard over recent years to improve all aspects of the city’s golf offer.

“My colleagues and I are fully committed to putting this right and we will give this the high priority focus it deserves.

“We have already secured playing times for club competitions at other Golf Aberdeen courses and will do what we can to minimise the impact on the clubs during this period. I am confident that we will begin the 2021 golf season next spring with the course fully reinstated to a much higher standard than it has been in recent months.”



Stuart Dillett, Idverde’s north region managing director, added that a full investigation into the chemical catastrophe is already underway.

