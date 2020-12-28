search
Greg Norman back in hospital after positive COVID test

Golf News

Greg Norman back in hospital after positive COVID test

By Michael McEwan28 December, 2020
Greg Norman COVID-19 coronavirus Tour News Instagram Social media
Greg Norman

Just one day after being released to recuperate at home, golf legend Greg Norman is back in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer took to social media to provide fans with an update on his condition. 

Norman said that he expected to be released from Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre in Florida after receiving an infusion of the Bamlanivimab antibody, insisting he was on "the path to full recovery". 

The 65-year-old, who spent Christmas Day in hospital after experiencing symptoms consistent with the disease, also made a heartfelt plea to skeptics to start taking the virus more seriously.

• Westwood named tour's 'Golfer of the Year'

• OPINION: 'Time to let Charlie Woods be a kid'

Directly addressing "those doubters out there" on Instagram, Norman wrote: "Do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions. I would not anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus. So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family friends co-workers and other people around. 

"I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed."

Expanding upon his own experiences of the deadly virus, the Australian added: "I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before. 

Greg Norman Instagram

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head, scrapping little bits off each time. Fever, muscles that just did not want to work, like yesterday walking my dog Apollo. My quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue. 

• Golf course vandalised in 'premeditated attack'

• The Scottish Golf Show is going global!

"Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation. So please take care."

Norman also thanked medical staff and scientists for their work in tackling the virus.

"We need to great our world back in healthy harmony so we can get healthy economically and prosperously with millions and millions people getting their lives back. God bless those infected and who may fall unwittingly to this virus. My prayers and thoughts go out to you all." 

