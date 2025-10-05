Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

In his first interview since leaving LIV Golf, Greg Norman has opened up about his time as CEO of the Saudi-backed league.

The 70-year-old took the reins when it launched in 2022 and held his role for three years before being replaced by Scott O’Neil in January.

Speaking to Australian Golf Digest, Norman said his tenure was a success.

“It was just one of those things where you had to stay focused on what purpose you were going after and execute on that purpose,” he said. “I think, from my perspective, I did that.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of headwinds. I didn’t anticipate the magnitude of those headwinds because… as time went by, those headwinds were created by misperceptions.

“(But) once the [PGA Tour’s] Strategic Sports Group (SSG) came in and once the other private equity money started rolling in, that was the catalyst for everybody to calm down a little bit, in my opinion.

“They started to see that what LIV did, bring private equity into the game of golf for the first time in 53 years, was a positive.”

Norman, a two-time major champ, added that the resulting decision to inflated purses and cut Signature Event field sizes on the PGA Tour was a win for players.

“When you look back on the past 12 months, there’s been a realisation that all those investment dollars have done great things for the institutions as well as the players, in all parts of the world,” he said.

“Even with the PGA Tour [boosting its prize money with elevated events], I was quietly happy when I saw that, because the players benefited from it.

“Are they going to recognise LIV for doing that? No, but I do know that was a significant uptick for them. For them to be able to play for more money, even play in less competitive fields – they reduced the size of the fields – I just said, ‘Well, there you go.’ The adoption, to some degree, of what we implemented has been accepted.”

Norman, however claimed his time at the helm was ‘very draining’ and despite having no regrets, admitted he would do a few things differently if taking the job again.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was hard,” Norman said. “It was very draining on me. I was working 100-hour weeks. I’m not going to say all the abuse was anything [of consequence], but what hurt me the most was the lack of understanding of why people would judge me and give the abuse they did.

“That was the thing that bothered me the most, because I’m the type of guy who will happily sit down and talk about things. And if I’m wrong, I’ll admit I’m wrong. But don’t judge me. Don’t judge what LIV was truly all about.”

He continued: “I’d do it a little differently but, yes, I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Like anything, you look back at losing a golf tournament and ask yourself, why did you lose that golf tournament? Did I hit a bad 5-iron? Or did I not concentrate?

“So, you sit back and you analyse it, and of course, you would do that. And, like any CEO, you have to learn by your successes just as much as by your failures. So, yes, absolutely I’d do it again.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.